Victims Assistance Center to observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is using the month to let you know they can help
Development director Madelaine Taylor said calls to their 24-hour hotline are up 249 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
She and Jefferson Community College campus advocate Destiny Walker talked about the organization’s plans for the month.
You can see their 7 News This Morning interview in the video above.
One initiative is a purple light campaign where they ask people to put purple bulbs in their outdoor lighting to show solidarity with domestic abuse survivors.
You can learn more at vacjc.com and on the VAC’s Facebook page.
You can call their 24-hour hotline at 315-782-1855.
