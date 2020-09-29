Warm & humid to start, cooler by afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fall-like weather is knocking on our door.
Tuesday starts out warm and humid, but temperatures in the 60s and 70s will drop into the low 60s.
A low-pressure system is bringing rain and behind it is a cold front that will knock the humidity back and temperatures down.
Rain will be on and off all day and it could be heavy at times.
Rain continues overnight and into Wednesday morning. Rain will continue on and off all day. Highs will be around 60.
There will be rain Thursday morning and the rest of the day will be dry and cloudy. Highs will be around 60.
It will be in the mid- to upper 50s Friday through Monday. There’s a chance of afternoon rain Friday and a small chance of rain again on Monday.
