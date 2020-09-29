Watertown city officials begin police department review

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, Watertown is beginning the process to review its police department.
That was discussed at a Watertown city council work session Monday night.
City manager Ken Mix says he is to work with Police Chief Charles Donoghue and other stakeholders in the community to develop a plan that must be adopted by April 2021.
Mix gave council members an update of their progress.
He said they are in phase one of a four-phase plan and are searching for people to be involved in the decisions.
