Watertown officials voice concerns about Pamelia’s planned waterline

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The town of Pamelia is looking to add another waterline to pipe more water from the city of Watertown, but it has some city officials asking questions.
The town of Pamelia is in its final design stage of a $24 million sewer and waterline project to be installed on Route 37.
The plan is to build the waterline and then get more water from the city of Watertown through the Development Authority of the North Country, or DANC for short.
It would serve an extra 300 water users for a total of 900 in Pamelia who need adequate drinking water.
But Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith is raising concerns, asking how the city would benefit from this project.
“If you live in the town of Pamelia where there’s no town tax and you don’t have to pay the city tax but now they have water and sewer, that’s a good incentive to go there,” he said.
Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen doesn’t think that will be the case.
“People are going to live where they want to live. There’s always going to be people who want to live in the suburbs and outside of the city. There are always going to be people who want to live inside the city. I mean it’s not like people are just going to instantaneously, going to move outside the city of Watertown tomorrow morning because we add to the allocation of water to our town,” he said.
Watertown City Council member Lisa Ruggiero says she understands why more people in Pamelia want to be hooked up to a waterline, but she wants to make sure city residents don’t pay more for water than those in Pamelia.
“They could end up getting the water cheaper through DANC than they would through the city directly so these are all things that we really have to hammer out. I don’t think that it’s fair that users outside the city pay less than us residents in the city,” she said.
Council has asked City Manager Ken Mix to find out how much each district pays for sewer and water. The city intends to meet with the development authority and Pamelia town officials again in mid-October.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.