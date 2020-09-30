Bryce Anthony Dimick, 11, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - With great heartbreak our communities mourn the passing of Braveheart- Bulletproof Bryce Anthony Dimick. He was surrounded by the love of his family, as he lost his battle with medulloblastoma, with the strength of a warrior, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Bryce was born on July 20, 2009 in Massena the son of John L. Dimick II and Katie Mattison. He excelled in school and was entering the 6th grade at Jefferson Elementary School in Massena. He was a Cub Scout, earning the Arrow of Light Award; enjoyed playing Mine Craft and Fortnite; enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, DIY in science projects, dancing and telling jokes. He was an honorary brother of the Soul Seekers Brotherhood RC. He loved his family, uplifting their spirits with his million-dollar smile. His friends and family cherish every moment that they shared with him. He will be forever in the hearts of his parents, John and Kyndra Dimick II of Massena, and Katie and Xavier Congdon of Massena, his sister, Rilee Ann Dimick, his brothers, Brantley David Dillon and Knight Ryder Congdon, his grandparents; Nancy Dimick and Michael Fregoe of North Lawrence, John Dimick I of Missouri, Tina Mattison of Massena, Tracy Mattison of Colorado, James and Helen Ojida of Brushton, Sandra and Ellis Niles of Massena, great grandparents; Kathy LaClair of Winthrop, Ron and Barb Fregoe of Brasher Falls, his Aunt Jessyca Dimick of Plattsburgh, Aunt Sasha Ojida of Raymondville, Aunt Whitney Niles of Brushton, Uncle Jade Niles of Brushton,his Service Dog, Remi and his kitten, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm at Knapps Station Community Church, 3035 County Route 47, Norwood, NY 13668. His funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence at church on Thursday at 12 pm. Face masks and personal distancing should be followed. We ask for your patience as you come in support of Bryce’s family. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the following organizations as they have helped our family: Make a Wish of Central NY www.cny.wish.org or Ronald McDonald House in Burlington, VT www.rmhcvt.org. Memories and condolence can be shared with Bryce’s family at www.hammillfh.com