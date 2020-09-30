Diane Rooseboom Slate, 86, of Brownville

After retiring, Diane spent the next 25 years caring for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Additionally, she and Paul spent winters in Florida. Diane was 65 years-old when she obtained her driver’s license, which enabled her to take her neighbor to doctors' appointments and to help transport her grandchildren to various events. She enjoyed watching golf and figure skating, knitting, crocheting, and she made the best banana bread and no-bake cookies in town!