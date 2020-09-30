Elizabeth “Betty” M. Austin, 97, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Betty” M. Austin, 97, passed away peacefully at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena on Sunday September 27, 2020. Betty was born on April 1, 1923 in Watertown, daughter of the late Simon and Eva (Gillick) Folgert. In 1941, she married Richard E. Austin in Watertown. Mr. Austin died in 1980. She is a loving mother who raised her six children and was able to watch her family grow. Betty was a member of the American Legion Post #514 Auxiliary, a communicant of St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and taught church school for many years. Betty’s greatest loves were Faith, Family and Friends. She is survived by her children: Patrick and Judith Austin of Brasher Falls, Kristine and Kyran Kelly of Fayetteville, Anthony and Sherri Austin of Houston, TX, son-in-law, Duane Hicken of Norwood, 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, a special cousin, Sister Juliana Fitzpatrick of Omaha and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three children, Richard F. Austin, Stephen W. Austin and Mary Anne Hicken, her siblings, Anne Scherer, Mary Cartin, Bill Folgert and Emmett Folgert. Following her wishes, her calling hours and funeral service will be private, October 3rd at 10 am. She will be buried next to her husband in St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls, where graveside prayers will be offered for friends to attend on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Trinity Catholic School, 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662 (www.trinitycatholicschool.net)