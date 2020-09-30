Former Fort Drum soldier sentenced in 2019 gun shop break-ins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former Fort Drum soldier will serve a two-and-a-half-year sentence in federal prison for burglaries at a pair of St. Lawrence County gun shops.
Twenty-three-year-old Rian Patterson was sentenced Tuesday for the two September 2019 burglaries.
Patterson pleaded guilty to stealing five long guns from Bowman’s Gun Shop in Gouverneur on September 14, 2019 and five handguns from Graham’s Gun Shop in DeKalb Junction about two weeks later.
Patterson was also given three years of post-release supervision following his 30-month sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Syracuse.
He will also have to pay restitution to the gun shop owners.
One of those gun shops, Bowman’s, was burglarized again earlier this month.
Patterson and another former Fort Drum soldier, 20-year-old Devin Diggs, pleaded guilty to charges in February.
