Frank (Hank) A. Gagnon, Jr., 92, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frank (Hank) A. Gagnon, Jr., age 92, of Edwards, NY, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Season’s Hospice and Palliative Care in Baltimore, MD.
Hank was born on December 5, 1927 in Oswegatchie, NY. He is the son of the late Frank A. Gagnon, Sr. and Martha (Chambers) Gagnon. He attended school in Heuvelton and Edwards. He was later recognized as a WWII Veteran Honorable Graduate.
He married Shirley Whitmarsh on November 8, 1947 at the Sacred Heart Parsonage by Father LeGault. The couple lived in Gouverneur and DeGrasse before moving to Edwards. Shirley passed away on September 12, 2009.
Hank was employed by St. Joe Mineral Corp. and later Floura, in Edwards. He had worked as a mucker, driller, and foreman before becoming Supervisor. He retired after 38 years on the job.
Hank was a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and a member of the Pine Tree Club, enjoyed bus trips to the casino, and caring for his yard.
His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his daughter Debi Rouse, granddaughter Hillary Rouse, and great granddaughter Skylar McGuirk, of Baltimore, MD, and foreign exchange daughter, Carmen Vallecillo of Miami, FL, his brothers, Arthur of Springfield, MO, and Morris of Edwards, NY and all of his nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
Frank is predeceased by his wife, Shirley; his sister, Lettie LaVeck and four brothers, Stanley, James, Benjamin and Edward.
There will be a memorial service for Hank on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hank and Shirley’s home at 772 River Rd. in Edwards, with a celebration of his life following from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hank’s memory to the charity of your choice.
