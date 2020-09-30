3 injured in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Route 11 in the town of Antwerp Wednesday morning.
The call came in around 8:30 a.m.
State Trooper Rex Reynolds, who was on the scene, told 7 News that two SUVs and a box truck were involved.
He said all three drivers – the vehicles' sole occupants – were conscious as they were taken to Samaritan Medical Center.
Reynolds said the investigation isn’t complete, so what caused the accident isn’t known, but the truck and one SUV were heading north and the other SUV was southbound.
One vehicle was overturned and one driver had to be removed using the jaws of life.
The accident shut down the highway for about an hour-and-a-half.
