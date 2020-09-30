Janice M. Fregoe, 81, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janice M. Fregoe, 81, of 8468 State Highway 56, passed away Sunday evening, September 27, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.
Janice was born on February 15, 1939 in Massena, the daughter of the late Clarence H. and Beulah (Goodrich) Russell. She first attended schools in Massena before graduating from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1957. On February 15, 1958, she married Wayne Fregoe. They were blessed with 39 years before his death on May 30, 1997.
Janice was a cleaner at Al Smith’s Store before working for a time at the Hometown Café. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, playing cards, and bowling having belonged to many leagues.
Janice is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Susan Fregoe of Norwood; Tom and Dawn Fregoe of Norfolk; and Darcy and Donnie Fuller of Raymondville; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and was greatly anticipating the birth of her 19th grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Yvonne and Donnie LaPage of Fort Jackson; her brother, Wendell Russell of Norfolk; her brother-in-law, Victor and Dora Fregoe of Massena; her sister-in-law, Donna Wright of Massena; and many nieces, nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Keith, John, Dwight, and Kevin Russell; her grandson, Jeremy Fuller; and a great granddaughter, Harmony Fuller.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Friday from 2-5:00 pm. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday 10:00 AM at Raymondville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to Potsdam Humane Society or Norfolk Rescue Squad.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
