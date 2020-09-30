For fifty years and counting, Sesame Street has enriched children’s lives with music they might not hear anywhere else. Jazz legends like Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, and Mary Lou Williams performed on the show. Sesame Street’s house band — which includes trumpeter Kenny Rampton, longtime member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra — has performed countless jazz classics over the years. Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center 's Managing and Artistic Director, visited Sesame Street to play “Take the A Train” with the “Duck” Ellington Orchestra in 1991 and “No Matter What Your Language (Our Music Can Be The Same)”alongside Hoots the Owl in 1998. These memorable performances continue to be enjoyed by families around the world.