Judy Lynn Ayotte, 63, of Massena

Judy worked various companies before starting at the New York Power Authority, retiring as the Janitorial Supervisor. She also worked for a time at Renewal House. Judy was also a volunteer for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and was active with their “Adopt-A-Highway” program along Route 37 in Massena. She had a great love for helping others and enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and following her sports teams, especially the Boston Bruins. As a young woman, she played basketball and softball in school and on other various teams. Judy was a so a member of the Red Hat Society for many years.