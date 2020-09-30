Lawrence man jailed after allegedly causing head injury

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A woman was hospitalized for a head injury after a town of Lawrence man allegedly assaulted her during a domestic dispute.
State police say 37-year-old Lance Jensen allegedly hit the victim repeatedly in the head and face with his hands and a blunt wooden object, then threw her to the ground and kicked her.
He also allegedly refused to let her leave the town of Lawrence home.
The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
The incident happened Sunday night, allegedly while a 5-year-old child was present.
Jensen was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Lawrence town court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $7,500 bail or $15,000 bond.
