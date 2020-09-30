Local officials react to Cuomo extending ban on evictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo is extending the moratorium on COVID-19 related residential evictions until the start of next year.
Residential tenants in New York state can’t be evicted if they are suffering from financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s order has been extended until January 1, 2021.
“I want people to have the fundamental stability in their lives. Nobody is going to be evicted because of housing,” said Cuomo.
Stephen Byers of Forte Management Group says the extension is making things tough on landlords, who might only own one other property.
“Now they have to pay two mortgages or they have to go into the deferment program with their loan, but they are still going to have to pay that money back, so it’s not like they are getting away free for months on end while they are not collecting rent,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, or CAPC, is encouraging people to pay rent if they can to prevent a ripple effect for both renters and landlords.
“People are still responsible for their rent and, to have it build up all these months, since March or April, you know, is going to be a huge bill, thousands of dollars for people when they do have to pay it,” said CAPC Executive Director Melinda Gault.
She says the organization has been helping about about 20 families with their rent payments and mortgages.
“COVID has an impact on folks requesting assistance for sure,” she said.
Gault says the organization has received a $50,000 private grant and expects about $100,000 in federal funding by the end of the week.
Officials at the CAPC say if you need help paying your rent, you can call 315-782-4900.
