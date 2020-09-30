Missing Franklin County couple found safe

MOIRA, N.Y. (AP) - The FBI says a northern New York highway superintendent and his wife who were reported missing have been found safe.
Authorities say 76-year-old James A. Helm Sr. and 70-year-old Sandra L. Helm of the Franklin County town of Moira were last seen Sunday evening and were believed to be in danger.
New York State Police and Canadian authorities were involved in the search.
The FBI said Tuesday evening that the couple had been found. No further details were released.
