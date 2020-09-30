Morning Checkup: addiction services

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One of the worse things you can tell someone recovering from addiction is to socially isolate.
Lewis Quesenberry is with Samaritan Medical Center’s addiction services. He says as serious as COVID-19 is, avoiding in-person treatment can be worse.
He says Samaritan is providing in-person treatment through the pandemic. Walk-in patients are accepted Monday through Friday.
Watch the video above for his interview for Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Find out more by calling 315-779-5074.
