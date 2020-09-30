4 new COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Wednesday.
In St. Lawrence County, 3 new cases were confirmed, keeping the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began at 325.
Officials said 7 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 314 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 60,547 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County reported one new case Wednesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 67.
Two people are in isolation and 77 are under quarantine.
All but 2 people have recovered.
Jefferson County had no new cases.
No one is hospitalized; 5 people are in mandatory isolation and 69 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 264 positive cases and performed 21,389 tests.
The county says 258 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
