No changes planned at Watertown airport as layoffs loom for airline industry

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - The airline industry faces massive furloughs as soon as Thursday as federal funding to help it get through the COVID-19 pandemic runs out.
American Airlines, which is the parent company of flights out of Watertown International Airport, could lay off as many as 19,000 people and has plans to cut services to some cities.
We reached out to American Airlines to ask if things will change here and a spokesperson told 7 News there are no planned changes for service to Watertown.
Industry leaders are hoping another round of stimulus will come out of Washington to help the airlines.
