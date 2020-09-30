Ogdensburg mayor: ‘Smell of alcohol was thick in the air,’ worker assaulted at Monday’s city council meeting

He continues: “However, turning a public meeting into an alcohol-fueled hostile mob is unacceptable. As mayor I am exploring multiple options for ensuring that such violence does not occur at future meetings as we continue to look for solutions to the city’s financial problems. Physically assaulting city staff, hurling profanities at public officials and other aggressive acts can never be tolerated, especially when such actions come from public employees. The job of any first responder should be to protect and save life, not to attempt to physically and emotionally harm others.”