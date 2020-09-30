Rain most of the day, lighter in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country is getting some much-needed rain.
Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday, especially in the morning.
Showers should lighten a bit and be more intermittent for the afternoon.
It will become windy, with gusts up to around 30 miles per hour. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Rain picks up again overnight and we could see more heavy downpours. Lows will be around 50.
It will be rainy Thursday morning and fairly dry in the afternoon. Highs will be around 60.
It will be in the upper 50s on Friday with a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the mid-50s Saturday and the upper 50s on Sunday.
Highs will be in the upper 50s on Monday and 60 on Tuesday. It will be partly sunny both days with a small chance of rain on Monday.
