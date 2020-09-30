Ralph F. Downey, 73, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Ralph F. Downey, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, at his home, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family because of the coronavirus.
Ralph was born, January 23rd, 1947, in Alexandria Bay, the son of Ralph F. and Madeline (Betty) Stage Downey Sr. He graduated from Clayton Central School.
On January 22nd, 1968, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served on the U.S.S. Seminole, until he was honorably discharged.
On September 19th, 1970, he married the former Billie Holloway, at the Clayton Baptist Church.
Ralph worked for the Village of Clayton for 38 years, retiring from the Water Department in 2010.
He was a former member of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department.
Ralph enjoyed going to his camp on Grindstone Island, he loved fishing, all kinds of hunting, and taking his Grandson Hunter various places for skeet shooting.
Surviving, besides his wife Billie, is a son Jonathan (Cherie) of Clayton; one grandson, Hunter of Clayton; a niece, Heather (Terry) Craddock and their son Kyle of Clayton; a niece, Juliana Downey of Watertown; and a sister, Peggy (Zeke) Bechaz of Colorado.
One son, Jaime, died April 8th, 2019, a brother, Peter, died August 27th, 2014, and another brother, Edward, died January 29th, 2020.
Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, N.Y. 13601 or the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department, 855 Graves Street, Clayton, N.Y. 13624.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
