Remington Arts Festival - in Canton

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
SLC Arts Set to Host Annual Remington Arts Festival Art Show and Sale on October 3
On Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. SLC Arts will be hosting the annual Remington Arts Festival Art Show and Sale. This event will take place on Canton’s “Village Green,” and participants, including artists and visitors will be expected to socially distance and wear masks even though this event is fully outdoors.
This year a wide variety of artists will display their work during the festival, which is a “celebration of art excellence in the North Country” as well as a celebration of Frederic Remington, who was born in Canton, NY on October 4th in 1861.
This year’s festival is sponsored by the Brewer Bookstore at St. Lawrence University with additional generous support from Rose & Kiernan Insurance. Admission to the festival is free and all are welcome
