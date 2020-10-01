100 Conversations for Change

“We felt compelled to seize the moment by launching intentional conversations that are actionable and accountable, designed to respond to the issues of our day—Black Lives Matter, policing, education and health disparities and civic participation,” said Harrison. “We have to hold leaders accountable. We invited respected leaders and influencers who have the authority to be change agents in industry, technology, health care, education, finance and politics to explore ideas in making systemic change and to ask the tough questions about how change can happen in our community. Each invited leader is requested to work with the 100 to develop plans for positive change. Watch where they are now and see where we are in six months as we follow up with each of them.”