‘Halloween Towne’ canceled by COVID

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The annual ‘Halloween Towne’ event in Lowville draws a large crowd.
That’s exactly what they don’t want in this year of COVID-19.
Organizers of Halloween Towne announced Thursday the event, which was scheduled for Halloween day, has been canceled for this year.
“I know many people are looking forward to the return of large events in our area and I am, too,” said event chairman Jerimiah Papineau.
“However, even though reported COVID-19 cases in our region are low when compared to other areas, we don’t want to do anything that could contribute to even the slightest uptick, especially so close on the heels of schools reopening.”
Halloween Towne typically draws hundreds of children and their families to downtown Lowville and is held the last Saturday of October each year, which would have fallen this year on the same date as Halloween.
While the event has included activities like face painting, scavenger hunts, haunted houses and, last year, a free movie showing at the Town Hall Theater, Halloween Towne centers on door-to-door trick-or-treating at businesses in downtown Lowville.
“In addition to the concerns over COVID-19 itself, we know small businesses have felt the pinch financially over the last six months,” Papineau said.
“We didn’t feel right asking them to take on the additional expense that comes with handing out candy at our event, especially in a year where we wouldn’t have hosted any other activities over concerns about enforcing social distancing.”
Halloween Towne is scheduled to return next year on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
