Janet C. Wheaton, 85, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janet C. Wheaton, 85, formerly of the Jackson II road, died peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, where she was a resident since September of 2018.
She was born on January 6, 1935 in Carthage, New York, the daughter of the late Richard Nelson & Irene Brockway Wilsie.
Janet graduated from Carthage High School, she later married Richard W. Wheaton on July 17, 1953 at the Woolworth Memorial Church in Great Bend, NY. Richard died on September 23, 1968. She was primarily a homemaker; she also was a cook for many years at the Country Kitchen. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her three sons, Roger Wheaton, Carthage; Michael (Anne) Wheaton, North Carolina; and their children, Joshua & Justin, Watertown; Stephen Wheaton and his children, Stephanie & Shelby, Carthage and a sister-in-law, Betty Wilsie, Carthage and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, husband Richard and two brothers, Richard & Frederick Wilsie.
There will be no public calling hours or service. She will be buried in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.