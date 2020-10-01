Leila May Howard, 63, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leila May Howard, 63, of Railroad Street, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rome, NY.
Calling hours will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. Burial will be held privately by the family in Rome Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Contributions may be made to the Lowville VFW Post #6912, 7744 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.
Leila is survived by her son George Lewis of Watertown and two granddaughters, Samantha and Cheyanne; her companion of 17 years, Pamela Elmore of Calcium and her children, Hope King; Tylor Lolar; also, Hope’s four children. She is also survived by brothers and sisters; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Leila was born on May 28, 1957 in Rome, NY; a daughter of the late Wendall and Florence Session Lewis. She was a ticket seller for Coleman Brothers, and traveled throughout the country to many fairs and carnivals. Leila enjoyed taking drives, seeing the sights and scenery.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
