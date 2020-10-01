Lewis County plans two flu clinics for October

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - You know getting a flu shot is important most years. You know it’s even more important in this year of COVID-19.
But if you live in Lewis County, do you know what your options are?
There are several.
Ashley Waite, the Director of Lewis County Public Health, said Thursday that the county is planning two clinics at the Lowville Elks Lodge, one on October 16 for older community members and a general flu clinic on October 20.
“A lot of people consider the flu just a really bad cold, but we know that it does cause tens of thousands of deaths in the U.S. per year and many more hospitalizations," Waite said.
Add to that this year, COVID.
“We could also see people that are co-infected with COVID and the flu. We know that it affects each individual differently, but we know that the virus has potentially severe and lasting effects,” Waite said.
Health experts say it takes an average of two weeks for a vaccine to protect against the flu. So the sooner people get their flu shots, the better, making more access to the vaccine important.
You can also get a flu shot at Lewis County General Hospital or its satellite clinics, and walk-ins are accepted at Kinney Drugs and Walmart.
To register for the county’s clinics or to learn more information on where you can get your flu shot in Lewis County, visit lewiscounty.org.
