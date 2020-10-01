New store celebrates the value of vintage

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new store is coming to the north country, where the owner hopes to show people the value of vintage.
The shop is called Simmons Farm With a Vintage Soul. It’s located on Route 342 in the Town of Pamelia, and walking into it, the first thing you notice is that everything, top to bottom, is old.
Then you notice how all that old stuff is being put to new purposes - like a rolling pin stuck to an ironing board.
“Look how cool that is! Somebody’s gonna love that because it’s one of a kind,” said Shari Simmons, the store’s owner.
Or how about using an old ladder for wall decor?
“We sell a lot of old ladders,” Simmons said. That’s not all.
“Anything can have a ‘repurpose,’” Simmons said as she showed a reporter around the shop Thursday.
“This was supposed to be a dough bowl, they let dough rise in it, now it holds our potpourri. People use suitcases to make tables out of them, there’s lots of things you can do.”
The goal is to make the store a destination spot for people to spend a day.
Aside from selling antiques, the store also carries crafts and foods from local vendors and will offer group activities.
“We’re gonna do craft classes, paint a picture or make a Christmas wreath, how to make jam, stuff like that,” she said.
She also is considering holding flea markets and farmer’s markets in outdoor space near the shop. Opening day is October 10.
