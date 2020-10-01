New V.A. clinic to open in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Veterans Administration outpatient clinic in Watertown is moving.
Right now, the clinic is in the Northland Plaza off Eastern Boulevard. In roughly six months, it will be relocating to the former Savory Cafe building on outer Washington Street. That building has been extensively renovated already, with more work being done by local businessman Robert Ferris, who confirmed the deal with the Veterans Administration Thursday.
“We’re excited that they chose our spot, and worked with us for the last year on it," Ferris said.
"But the best part is, the whole parking lot will be new, the retaining wall, the lighting. We’re finally bringing this building back up to what it should’ve been. Years ago it probably was. And, I’m excited to make this a new shining star on this side of town.”
Ferris said the V.A. lease is for 10 years. He estimated the cost to make the space ready for the V.A. at roughly a million dollars.
