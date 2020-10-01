Ontario police seize 2,100 growing marijuana plants near Brockville

ELIZABETHTOWN-KITLEY TOWNSHIP, Ontario (WWNY) - Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants at a growing operation north of Brockville.
Police say they seized 2,100 plants after they executed a search warrant at a location on Kavanagh Road in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.
Officers also seized over two kilograms -- about four-and-a-half pounds -- of harvested marijuana, a 22-calibre rifle, generators, and a variety of growing equipment.
The plants seized were growing outdoors. Officers say they also found a large indoor growing operation that was no longer in use.
60 year old Yoon Fatt Loo of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township was charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and careless storage of a firearm.
