Ontario police seize 2,100 growing marijuana plants near Brockville
By 7 News Staff | October 1, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 8:55 AM

ELIZABETHTOWN-KITLEY TOWNSHIP, Ontario (WWNY) - Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve seized more than 2,000 marijuana plants at a growing operation north of Brockville.

Police say they seized 2,100 plants after they executed a search warrant at a location on Kavanagh Road in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.

Officers also seized over two kilograms -- about four-and-a-half pounds -- of harvested marijuana, a 22-calibre rifle, generators, and a variety of growing equipment.

The plants seized were growing outdoors. Officers say they also found a large indoor growing operation that was no longer in use.

60 year old Yoon Fatt Loo of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township was charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants and careless storage of a firearm.

