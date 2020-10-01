Rain, heavier & steadier in the morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Lake effect” is a term we hear more often in winter, but parts of the north country were getting soaked by lake effect rain Thursday morning.
The heavy concentration of rain is mainly a morning event. It will become lighter and more scattered in the afternoon, with maybe a little sunshine.
It will be breezy, with highs around 60 degrees.
We’ll have scattered showers on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
There’s a very slim chance of rain on Saturday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s on Sunday.
It will be in the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday. It will be around 60 on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny all three days with a chance of rain on Monday and Wednesday.
