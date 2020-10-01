Second tenant interested in downtown Watertown call center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - And just like that, the call center building in downtown Watertown may be going from empty to full.
On the heels of the Watertown Family Y planning to convert part of the building on Arsenal Street into an ‘aquatic and community center,’ comes word that a second tenant is interested in space in the building.
Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency (JCIDA) officials said Thursday that the potential second tenant - which they did not name - is a local professional organization with a legacy in the city, but new to downtown.
Don Alexander, Executive Director of the JCIDA, said the tenant would fit well with what the YMCA is proposing and would have huge impact downtown.
“It’s a relationship here in the community here that will be really well recognized. They are going to some exciting things, we believe,” Alexander said.
Two weeks ago, the Y received a $9 million grant to help transform the former call center. The project is expected to cost $18 million, and a fund-raising drive is expected soon.
The building, which is on the lower part of Arsenal Street near Public Square was constructed during the late 1960s as part of 'Urban Renewal’ downtown; it was originally a Woolworth department store and was used by several companies as a call center for many years.
