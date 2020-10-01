Thursday: one new SLC COVID case, zero in Jefferson, Lewis

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported one new case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to eight.
St. Lawrence County has a total of 326 cases since the pandemic began, with 314 people recovered from the virus.
61,643 tests have been given in the county.
Lewis and Jefferson counties reported no new COVID cases Thursday.
In Lewis County, that means the total of 67 cases since the pandemic began remains unchanged.
There are two active COVID cases in the county, and 65 people have recovered.
A total of 5,938 people in the county have been tested.
In Jefferson County, the total number of cases since the quarantine began remains at 264, with five active cases.
County officials noted that the number of people in ‘mandatory quarantine,’ 67, is actually down by two. That’s the fourth day in a row that number has decreased.
The total number of tests performed in the county is 21,466.
