Watertown’s Vet Center making a move

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Vet Center will be moving from Court Street to a building on Washington Street, a deal that was struck Thursday.
It’s new home will be 1511 Washington Street. Robert Ferris is the building’s co-owner, and says it’s a move that’s been a year in the making.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am. It’s pretty big news. It’s one of the biggest deals I’ve ever done," Ferris said.
The Vet Center’s lease is for ten years. The center will occupy 5,000 square feet. The hope is to have the center in its new space in six months. Before that happens, there will be a complete renovation, one Ferris thinks could cost just over a million dollars.
“We’re going to give them a state of the art space to do the best we can for our veterans that we have," Ferris said.
The Watertown Vet Center offers a wide range of counseling services for veterans, current military members, and their families. It also offers education services, employment referrals, and helps connect vets with other V-A services.
Correction: We previously reported that the Veterans Administration outpatient clinic, located off of Eastern Boulevard, was the facility that was moving. That was incorrect. The facility that is moving to 1511 Washington St. is the Vet Center, which is currently located at 210 Court St. We apologize for the error in reporting.
