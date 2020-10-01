Zoo New York lines up events

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zoo New York has a few events scheduled for the coming months.
Executive director Larry Sorel gave us the rundown during an interview for 7 News This Morning. You can see that interview in the video above.
Here’s what’s going on:
- Harvest Fest will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 3. The State Liquor Authority is no longer issuing one-day beer and wine licenses, so no alcohol will be served as was planned.
The event is geared toward those 21 and up, but people younger than that can also attend.
- Kids can wear in their Halloween costumes for Boo at the Zoo on October 17, 18, 24, and 25. There will be timed ticketing and the zoo will be sanitized.
- Winter Wonderlights starts November 27 and will be from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday. It’s a walk-through holiday lights experience.
You can learn more at nyszoo.org.
