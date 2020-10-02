Athlete of the Week: Trent Sargent

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes' so far in their varsity careers.
This week, we honor a basketball player from OFA who has put together an impressive career so far.
Trent Sargent’s ability on the basketball court earning him this week’s honor.
Trent has been keeping his shooting eye in shape, waiting for his senior year with the Blue Devils.
As a sophomore, he earned All-League recognition with his contributions off the bench. As a junior, Trent was a 1st Team All-League selection. He shot 90% from the free throw line.
For his career so far, Trent stands 7th all time in OFA history with 103 three pointers made while shooting an impressive 42% from beyond the arc.
He’s on target in the classroom, too. Trent is ranked third in his class with a cumulative high school average of 98%.
Trent Sargent is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 2, 2020.
You can hear from him and see him in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.