Biden has solid lead over Trump among NY voters

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A third of Republican New Yorkers have an unfavorable view of President Donald Trump, while 31 percent of them view his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, favorably.
That’s from a Siena College poll released Friday morning.
Those numbers are somewhat surprising because Trump has seen overwhelming support among Republicans during the 2016 election and for most of his term.
Less surprising: Biden leads Trump by 32 percentage points in the predominantly Democratic state.
“New Yorkers, who have not given their support to a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan won re-election in 1984, appear poised to provide Biden with New York’s 29 Electoral College votes in less than five weeks,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.
Biden leads by 60 points in New York City, 20 points upstate and 14 points in the downstate suburbs.
When it comes to how Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic, 38 percent of Republicans disapprove, as do 59 percent of independents and 89 percent of Democrats.
The poll also looked at what New Yorkers think of their governor.
Andrew Cuomo’s favorability has slipped a little since a Siena poll in June, but remains strong.
Cuomo has a 59-33 percent favorability rating, down a little from 65-31 percent among registered voters.
Seventy-three percent approve of how he’s handled the pandemic, compared with 76 percent in June.
The poll was conducted September 27-29 among 504 likely New York state voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.