Brian Poole, 54, of Harrisville

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Janet and James Easton of Gouverneur, three children, Jesse Goldie of Newton Falls, Heather Loucks of Gouverneur, and Nicholas Poole of Hailesboro, brothers, David and Dawn Poole, Robert and Shawn Poole, step-brother, James and Carol Easton II, and step-sister, Jamie Storie and her companion, Sterling Butler. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren.