Brian Poole, 54, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Brian Poole, age 54, of Harrisville, passed away on September 30, 2020 at Gouverneur Hospital.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Please wear a face mask. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards.
Brian was born on December 10, 1965 in Syracuse to Janet I. (Sloan) Poole and the late James L. Poole. He attended Clifton-Fine and Harrisville Central Schools and worked at Mr. Grant construction, on Fort Drum as a civilian contractor, worked with his father installing antennae’s and satellites, building and repairing TVs and radio, and worked for Monroe Muffler in Watertown.
Brian enjoyed electronics, being on his C.B., playing guitar and rebuilding motorcycle engines.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Janet and James Easton of Gouverneur, three children, Jesse Goldie of Newton Falls, Heather Loucks of Gouverneur, and Nicholas Poole of Hailesboro, brothers, David and Dawn Poole, Robert and Shawn Poole, step-brother, James and Carol Easton II, and step-sister, Jamie Storie and her companion, Sterling Butler. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren.
Brian is predeceased by his father, James Poole and a step-brother, Jonathon Easton.
