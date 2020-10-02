Carlton “Andy” Tripp, 83, of Champion

CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carlton “Andy” Tripp, 83, formerly of the Sayre Road, died peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
He was born on January 22, 1937 in Carthage, New York, a son of the late Gordon Spencer and Doris Clemons Tripp.
Carlton attended Line School, District II, in the Town of Champion, he served in the United States Army National Guard, a marriage to Carol Hoch ended in divorce.
Employed by the Town of Champion, retiring in 1990 as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He also worked for Nevills Gas Station and he owned and operated a snowmobile parts business out of his home.
He is survived by his companion of 40 years, Leslie House, Carthage; several daughters, Penny (Roger) Hadley, Carthage; Tracy Tripp, Williston, Vermont; Amy Tripp, Carthage; and Melissa (Justin) Mooney, Croghan; also many sons, Randy (Denise) Tripp, Copenhagen; Victor (Jeanette) Tripp, Castorland; Joseph (Betsy) Tripp, Big Rapids, Michigan; and Bryan (Diane) Tripp, Madison, Alabama; and two sisters, Connie Peck and Janice Prievo, both of Carthage; a brother, Tim Tripp, Harrisville, NY and several grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, and three brothers, Bradley, Norman (Red) and Curtis Tripp.
He was a volunteer fireman for the Town of Champion. He loved his garden, hunting and fishing, and enjoyed trips to the casino.
A Funeral Service will be held privately by the family. He will be buried in the Hillside Cemetery in Champion.
Donations in his memory can be made to All Creatures Big & Small, P.O. Box 373 Lacona, NY 13083.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
