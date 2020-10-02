Carlton “Andy” Tripp, 83, of Champion

He is survived by his companion of 40 years, Leslie House, Carthage; several daughters, Penny (Roger) Hadley, Carthage; Tracy Tripp, Williston, Vermont; Amy Tripp, Carthage; and Melissa (Justin) Mooney, Croghan; also many sons, Randy (Denise) Tripp, Copenhagen; Victor (Jeanette) Tripp, Castorland; Joseph (Betsy) Tripp, Big Rapids, Michigan; and Bryan (Diane) Tripp, Madison, Alabama; and two sisters, Connie Peck and Janice Prievo, both of Carthage; a brother, Tim Tripp, Harrisville, NY and several grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.