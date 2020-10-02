Cuomo, candidates for congress react to Trump COVID diagnosis

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo and the two north country candidates for congress were among the many people Friday reacting to news that President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who co-chairs Trump’s New York re-election campaign, said in a tweet “best wishes for a speedy recovery.”
Stefanik also said she’s had no in-person contact with President Trump in the last 14 days.
Similarly, Democrat Tedra Cobb, who is running against Stefanik for the north country’s seat in congress, said in a statement “My wish for the President and the First Lady is the same as my wish for the other 6 million Americans who have contracted this deadly virus: a rapid recovery.”
And Governor Cuomo said Friday morning “My thoughts are with President Trump and the First Lady and I wish them a full and speedy recovery.
"This virus is vicious and spreads easily. Wear a mask. Let’s all look out for each other.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.