Debra DeLong, 65, formerly of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Debra DeLong, 65, formerly of S. James Street, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY.
A full obituary will be published in Sunday’s paper.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00am at the St. James Catholic Church in Carthage, with the Reverend Donald A. Robinson, pastor of the church officiating. Burial will follow in the New St. James Cemetery in Carthage, NY.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
