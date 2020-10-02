FBI investigates ‘drug-related activity’ in connection with Moira kidnapping

MOIRA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The kidnapping of a Franklin County couple in their 70s earlier this week appears to be drug related.
That was referred to in a tweet Thursday from the FBI in Albany.
“The FBI can confirm we have been conducting court authorized activity in connection with the international kidnapping in Moira, N.Y.,” the tweet said.
Seventy-six-year-old James Helm Sr. and 70-year-old Sandra Helm were found safe by authorities in Magog, Quebec on Tuesday. They had last been seen Sunday evening.
James Helm is Moira’s town highway superintendent. Highway workers raised the alarm when he failed to report to work Monday morning.
“The investigation remains very active and we are tracking multiple leads connected to the drug-related activity within this case,” the FBI’s tweet said.
Officials with provincial police in Quebec said four people face charges of forcible confinement. A fifth person was released pending further investigation.
Our sister station WCAX reports that of the five implicated in the case, one is from Magog, two are from Montreal, and two are from the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation.
