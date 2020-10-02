Francis E. Denesha, 72, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Francis E. Denesha, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY, went to be with The Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. There will be no calling hours or funeral services due to COVID-19. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Francis is survived by two sisters, Sadie Bice of Ogdensburg, NY and Patricia L. Webb of Dekalb Junction, NY and a brother, Roy Denesha of Ogdensburg, NY. He is predeceased by a sister, Martha Ann Denesha and a brother, Ronald Guy Denesha.
Francis was born on October 27, 1947, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Sherman “Guy” and Marie J. (Bagnato) Denesha. Mr. Denesha spent over twenty years in the U.S. Army and two turns in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged after his service.
