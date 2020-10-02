James D. Goodfellow, 64, of Massena

James was born on November 1, 1955 in Syracuse, NY the son of late Francis and Marion (McCrystal) Goodfellow. After graduation he started work at General Motors April 20, 1976 until 1986 as a die cast operator. He then went to work for Reynolds Metals in 1987, and after 28 years of service retired from ALCOA as an Anode Tender in 2014 He married Sue Currier in October 1978 in Massena. Together they have four children, Mark A. and Tiffany Goodfellow; Cari and Nate Barney; Scott R. and Billi Jo Goodfellow, Brian J. Goodfellow and companion Cassie Gardner all of Massena, along with his 13 loving grandchildren Zack James R., Trinity, Kohl, Codie, Jack, Lexie, Karsyn, Emma, Rylee, Aubree, Brenynn and Kysonn. James is also survived by his sister Joan Derouchie and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his patents, James was predeceased by a brother John Goodfellow and a sister Margo Partlow.