James D. Goodfellow, 64, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - James D. Goodfellow, age 64 passed away on Thursday, (October 1, 2020) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a lengthy illness. Friends and family may call on Monday (October 5, 2020), from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. and 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Those in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday (October 6, 2020) in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
James was born on November 1, 1955 in Syracuse, NY the son of late Francis and Marion (McCrystal) Goodfellow. After graduation he started work at General Motors April 20, 1976 until 1986 as a die cast operator. He then went to work for Reynolds Metals in 1987, and after 28 years of service retired from ALCOA as an Anode Tender in 2014 He married Sue Currier in October 1978 in Massena. Together they have four children, Mark A. and Tiffany Goodfellow; Cari and Nate Barney; Scott R. and Billi Jo Goodfellow, Brian J. Goodfellow and companion Cassie Gardner all of Massena, along with his 13 loving grandchildren Zack James R., Trinity, Kohl, Codie, Jack, Lexie, Karsyn, Emma, Rylee, Aubree, Brenynn and Kysonn. James is also survived by his sister Joan Derouchie and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his patents, James was predeceased by a brother John Goodfellow and a sister Margo Partlow.
James was a proud father and loving grandfather. He enjoyed to take his family on trips to various sporting events. James was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and a true diehard fan of the N.Y. Yankees and Tennessee Titans. He played varsity baseball and in his younger years enjoyed playing competitive softball. He had spent time coaching Massena Little League, and belonged to the 25 years Club at ALCOA.
His true love, was spending time with his children and grandchildren, creating memories with family and appreciating every minute of it.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to the American Heart Association; 2 S Clinton Street, #305 Syracuse, NY 13202
Family and friends are welcome to share online condolences and memories of James, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.