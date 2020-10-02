JCC student tests positive for COVID

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A female Jefferson Community College student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student attended classes on-campus and "therefore was tested as part of the College’s surveillance testing plan,” according to a statement from college officials Friday.
“The college is assisting Jefferson County Department of Public Health in their contact tracing efforts to identify any possible exposure risks to other students, faculty or staff. The student does not live in the on-campus residence hall,” again, from the statement.
JCC is doing bi-weekly COVID tests this fall for both students who live in the residence hall and for students who commute to and from school.
