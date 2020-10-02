Leah H. Cerow Tidd, 36, formerly of Clayton

Leah was born in Watertown on May 11, 1984. She attended Thousand Islands schools and graduated from Wyoming Seminary, Wilkes-Barre, PA. She earned a BA degree in Sociology from SUNY Cortland in May 2018, graduating summa cum laude, and was the recipient that year of the Rozanne M. Brooks Sociology Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She was pursuing her master’s degree at Syracuse University. Leah was a proud member of the Thousand Islands Select Vocal Ensemble and a finalist in several North Country Idol vocal competitions. Leah loved to sing and people loved to hear her sing. She had a powerful and moving voice that always resonated with emotion, and was inspiring to the throngs of supporters who followed her.