New water tower in, old water tower out

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heuvelton’s old water tower is coming down.
The 1924 tower is being replaced by a new tower constructed nearby.
Crews were at work Friday morning to cut the old tower apart with torches.
Human remains were found while workers dug the site for the new tower. Work was halted while officials investigated.
They were believed to have been remains that were left behind when a cemetery at the site was relocated.
The water tower project costs $3.4 million.
