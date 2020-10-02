Ogdensburg works to recreate workplace violence records

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city manager says he has spoken with one of the city workers who reported a workplace violence incident in May.
The news comes after the state cited the city for three “serious” violations of its workplace violence prevention program. One of those violations has to do with failing to keep records of complaints.
City Manager Stephen Jellie says the violation happened under the previous city manager and he’s working to create new reports. He says he already spoke with one worker and encourages any others to come forward.
“And I will try to recreate, if you will, the complaints so that we can ensure that a proper administrative review of the facts are there and if there’s any appropriate action that should be taken,” said Jellie.
Jellie says both complaints appear to be related to a May incident involving Mayor Mike Skelly. Jellie says he doesn’t have specific allegations.
Jellie also says around a dozen employees need to complete workplace violence prevention training. He hopes to have that complete by end of next week.
See the state’s citation below:
