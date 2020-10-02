Peggy Aubertine, 87, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peggy Aubertine, 87, Hell Street, Cape Vincent, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent.
Peggy was born March 25, 1933 to the late Matthew and Jennie Larose-Conley.
Peggy married Paul J. Aubertine on Oct. 18, 1952, at St. Vincent of Paul Church, Cape Vincent. Peggy along with her husband Paul owned and operated a Dairy Farm in Cape Vincent for over 50 years. Peggy enjoyed gardening, cooking, bird watching and spending time with her family.
Peggy is survived by her children; Darrel Aubertine and his wife Margaret; two daughters and their husbands, Debra and John Wiley, Cape Vincent, and Cheryl and John Indellicati, Magnolia, Texas; five grandchildren; Kelly (Ryan) Dee, Erin (Drew) Churchill, Paul (Kari) Aubertine, Tim(Hannah) Aubertine, John Indellicati Jr.
Along with her husband, Peggy is predeceased by a grandson, Greg Wiley.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 5, at St Vincent de Paul Rosiere Church at 11 am with Fr Raymond Diesbourg. Burial to follow.
Donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
